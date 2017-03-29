Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Watershed groups to plant trees along Turtle Creek in Monroeville

Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

The Turtle Creek Watershed Association will join forces with the Allegheny Watershed Alliance this spring to plant trees along Turtle Creek in Monroeville.

The planting will happen in Valley Park on Abers Creek Road at a date to be determined. The group is considering two similar projects in Pitcairn, possibly later this year or next spring.

“We wanted to do something in Allegheny County,” board member Kevin Kaplan said, adding the group does most of its volunteer work in Westmoreland County. The watershed association includes 32 communities in both counties.

“The problem has been, though, when you get into Allegheny County and into the city, there's nothing you can do” because most of the stream banks are channeled in concrete, association president Jim Brucker said.

The project is part of a $90,000 grant awarded to the Allegheny County Conservation District in January and administered by the Allegheny Watershed Alliance.

The five-year grant aims to plant 2,000 trees along 10 acres of stream banks on Montour Run, Peters Creek, Turtle Creek and Streets Run. Each stream bank has been allotted two acres.

The project will cost about $200,000, said Rebecca Zeyzus, watershed alliance executive director. The conservation district contributed $129,000 through in-kind services, expertise and money.

The creek has a significant sediment erosion problem, said Chuck Duritsa, watershed association vice president.

According to the Westmoreland Conservation District, sediment is among the top water pollutants in Westmoreland County and the state. The grant, he said, will tackle that problem.

“Stream-side buffers are very important,” Zeyzus said.

The trees, native to the region and suited for stream sides, provide many benefits, she said, including the ability to stabilize banks and curb runoff sediment.

The grant comes through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Riparian Forest Buffer Grant Program, which aims to plant up to 25,000 trees along several Pennsylvania streams. DCNR's goal is to add 95,000 acres of forested buffers by 2025.

Communities impacted by the program include Murrysville, Plum, Oakmont, Monroeville, Penn Hills, Verona, Munhall and Homestead.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

