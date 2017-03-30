Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Capybaras named for 'Game of Thrones' characters join Pittsburgh Zoo exhibit
Andrew Russell | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Alicia Hahn, Dr. Ginger Sturgeon and Karen Vacco, Assistant Curator of Mammals lift Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, palpitates the abdomen of Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the zoo during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, shows off the teeth of Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the zoo during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, listens to the abdomen of Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the zoo during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Alicia Hahn and Vet Tech (right), Libby Galvanic, Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care and Nichole Goldsmith, Vet Student (r-l) work on Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Alicia Hahn and Vet Tech (left), Libby Galvanic work on Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, as Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care and Nichole Goldsmith, Vet Student look on during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Alicia Hahn checks the eyes of Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.

Lysa, one of three capybaras at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, received a routine health exam Thursday in preparation for the opening of the zoo's new Jungle Odyssey exhibit in May.

The animals arrived in Pittsburgh last summer from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

In a nod to lead keeper Kathy Suthard's love for the HBO TV series “Game of Thrones,” the capybaras are named Lysa, Varys and Melisandre after characters in the show.

The names also reflect some of the drama when the three first intemingled. Like his on-screen namesake, Varys arrived at the zoo castrated. Melisandre and Lysa weren't particularly friendly toward him when they first met. They've learned to get along since then, zookeepers said.

Like many prey animals, capybaras are social by nature and live in groups of up to 10 members. Capybaras look like a 150 lb. version of their cousin, the guinnea pig. They are native to South America.

They spend most of their time in the water and eat up to eight pounds of grass a day in the wild. Pittsburgh's capybaras receive a mix of kale, apples, oranges, yams, carrots, cruciferous vegetables and rodent biscuits.

In addition to capybaras, Jungle Odyssey will include giant anteaters, ocelots, fossas (a relative of the mongoose from Madagascar) and a pygmy hippo.

