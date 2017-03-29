Pittsburgh seeks firm to give out free filters to remove lead from water

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will hire a private company to distribute free water filters as part of its $1 million plan to minimize residents' exposure to lead contamination, Mayor Bill Peduto said Wednesday.

The city and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority are each contributing $250,000 to match a $500,000 grant from Peoples Gas to buy filters. Peduto said they would be distributed “as soon as possible” to every home, school and public building.

“We're looking for a company that has the ability to bring in the input of who it is that requested (a filter) so we don't have people taking 10 filters, and also at the same time be able to make sure that they're delivered in a timely basis,” the mayor said.

He said the city this week would seek proposals from companies to do that work.

City and PWSA officials met earlier this week to lay groundwork for distributing the filters.

City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would reallocate $250,000 from its capital budget.

Councilwoman Deb Gross of Highland Park, who serves on the PWSA board and proposed supplying the public with filters, said families with young children and homes in close proximity to where PWSA is replacing lead water pipes would have priority.

Children are most vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can cause learning disabilities and other ailments.

Gross said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requires PWSA to replace 1,500 lead service lines by June. The work can knock loose pipe corrosion and cause elevated lead levels in homes, she said.

“The goal here is to protect the public,” she said. “I was really hoping that we would have the funding in place by summer and it's not even April. I'm happy with the pace of things.”

Peduto said he is close to filling three empty seats on the PWSA board left vacant by three members who resigned unexpectedly last week. Two people, whom he declined to identify, have accepted the positions.

Peduto said it's been tough to find qualified candidates willing to serve because of controversies surrounding PWSA.

“You're dealing with all of these different silos of problems, one of the largest being the system itself, which is so antiquated that there are at least a half dozen different areas where if one thing were to go wrong the entire city would be without water,” Peduto said. “... Then on top of that billing problems and lead problems and the other parts that come with a system that really cannot exist as is.”

The city is seeking a private company to devise long-term strategies for improving PWSA's operations, customer service and value. A panel of government, nonprofit, academic and business executives assembled by Peduto is scheduled to interview finalists on Friday.

The 10 a.m. meeting in City Council Chambers on the fifth floor of the City-County Building, Downtown, is open to the public and will be televised.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.