South Fayette man admits stealing $100K from his volunteer fire department
Updated 19 minutes ago
A South Fayette man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $100,000 from the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department during his time as treasurer, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Frank DeThomas, 61, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and misapplication of entrusted funds. As part of the plea agreement, charges of receiving stolen property and tampering with records were withdrawn.
DeThomas served as treasurer of the South Fayette-based department from 2010 until he was voted out of office in December 2015.
As he trained his replacement, the replacement noted multiple large checks on the books written out of Sarris Candies, police said. When he got the cancelled checks from the bank, however, he noticed some were written out to DeThomas.
The checks totaled $100,464, according to police. The District Attorney's Office charged DeThomas in September.
Sentencing is set for June 19.