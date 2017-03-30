Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Authorities charge Butler County mother of slain 4-year-old with child endangerment
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
Bentley Miller
Keith Jordan Lambing, 20, is charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count each of homicide, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

The mother of Bentley Miller, the 4-year-old boy police said was killed by his mother's boyfriend, was charged Thursday with child endangerment, according to Butler County officials.

Police charged MacKenzie Peters, 21, with felony child endangerment in connection with the March 21 death of her son.

The boyfriend, Keith Jordan Lambing, was watching the boy at a Butler Township motel when police say he sexually assaulted the child to the point that he later bled to death, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday. The couple had been staying at the Super 8 Motel on Pittsburgh Road for several days.

Charges against Lambing include homicide and rape of a child. District Attorney Richard Goldinger said Tuesday he plans to seek the death penalty against Lambing.

An autopsy showed a severe, untreated burn on the child's left hand, which investigators think came from an iron. Police said the autopsy also showed bruising to the boy's head, trunk and extremities.

Goldinger told WPXI-TV that he has no proof Peters abused the child, but he is not ruling out that she knew about previous injuries.

Lambing called his own mother, Kristen Lee Herold, the morning of March 21 and asked her to pick up the child, police wrote in the complaint. Herold, 43, was driving the child to his biological father's house — not to the hospital — when the boy became unresponsive.

It wasn't until the child lost consciousness that Herold pulled over and called for paramedics, according to the complaint. She told police the child was bleeding when she picked him up, and paramedics noted he was “bleeding excessively” when they arrived.

Miller was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital less than an hour later, police have said.

Herold was arrested last week in relation to the case. She faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and hindering apprehension.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

