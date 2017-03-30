Mayor demands bulletproof glass at Hazelwood fire station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday ordered bulletproof glass to be installed at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire station in Hazelwood, where gunfire on Wednesday night struck two cars parked outside the station.

No one was injured in the shooting about 9 p.m. outside Station 13 on Flowers Avenue, but it's not the first time bullets have hit the brick building where firefighters are stationed around the clock.

“These shooting incidents that occurred are way too close,” said Ralph Sicuro, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 1. “I'm deeply concerned for the safety of our firefighters while they're on duty at that station.”

Sicuro said at least three other shootings have happened outside the station over the past two years. He said he is worried about a firefighter being wounded.

Firefighters were finishing their evening meal, Sicuro said, when the shots were fired. Firefighters own the two damaged vehicles, both of whom were on duty at the time.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said two bullets struck each of the vehicles. One bullet struck a third vehicle owned by a resident, she said.

Police found shell casings outside the station at Flowers and Gertrude Street and two blocks north at Gertrude and Glen Caladh Street, Toler said.

No arrests have been made, she said.

Pittsburgh's budget office is seeking prices on the cost of bulletproof glass, said Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin.

“We want to make sure that not only residents in Hazelwood, but also our fighters who are stationed there feel safe,” Acklin said.

Sicuro said a man was shot in the station driveway on one occasion and sought treatment inside the building. On two other occasions, shots were fired next to the building.

Two bullets penetrated a bay door during one of the shootings. One shot hit a fire truck, and the other landed outside the office door of the station captain, Sicuro said. Bullet holes are still visible in the door.

On another occasion, shell casings were found directly below a kitchen window, he said.

“I would also like to see something looked into on how we can protect our firefighters from shots coming through the bay doors,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.