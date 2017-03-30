Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mayor demands bulletproof glass at Hazelwood fire station
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Fire Station No. 13 in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood has been hit by bullets several times recently.
Ralph Sicuro
A bullet struck a car parked outside the fire house in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.
Ralph Sicuro

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday ordered bulletproof glass to be installed at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire station in Hazelwood, where gunfire on Wednesday night struck two cars parked outside the station.

No one was injured in the shooting about 9 p.m. outside Station 13 on Flowers Avenue, but it's not the first time bullets have hit the brick building where firefighters are stationed around the clock.

“These shooting incidents that occurred are way too close,” said Ralph Sicuro, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 1. “I'm deeply concerned for the safety of our firefighters while they're on duty at that station.”

Sicuro said at least three other shootings have happened outside the station over the past two years. He said he is worried about a firefighter being wounded.

Firefighters were finishing their evening meal, Sicuro said, when the shots were fired. Firefighters own the two damaged vehicles, both of whom were on duty at the time.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said two bullets struck each of the vehicles. One bullet struck a third vehicle owned by a resident, she said.

Police found shell casings outside the station at Flowers and Gertrude Street and two blocks north at Gertrude and Glen Caladh Street, Toler said.

No arrests have been made, she said.

Pittsburgh's budget office is seeking prices on the cost of bulletproof glass, said Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin.

“We want to make sure that not only residents in Hazelwood, but also our fighters who are stationed there feel safe,” Acklin said.

Sicuro said a man was shot in the station driveway on one occasion and sought treatment inside the building. On two other occasions, shots were fired next to the building.

Two bullets penetrated a bay door during one of the shootings. One shot hit a fire truck, and the other landed outside the office door of the station captain, Sicuro said. Bullet holes are still visible in the door.

On another occasion, shell casings were found directly below a kitchen window, he said.

“I would also like to see something looked into on how we can protect our firefighters from shots coming through the bay doors,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.