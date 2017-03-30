Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Last 7 tenants ready to move out of Penn Plaza apartments in East Liberty
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
The Penn Plaza apartments feature glass connections between buildings in East Liberty on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

The last seven residents remaining at East Liberty's Penn Plaza apartments have arranged new places to live and are expected to move out of the complex by Friday, Mayor Bill Peduto's office said.

“This is not a day of celebration, but an example of why we need better protections for low-income tenants in our city,” Peduto said in a news release.

The fate of Penn Plaza's residents has been an issue since 2015, when apartment complex owner Pennley Park South, a subsidiary of Downtown-based LG Realty Advisors LLC, notified about 200 residents that they had 90 days to find other housing.

Under a deal reached between the city and company, residents of one of the complex's buildings had to move out by March 2016 and residents of the other building had to do so by Friday. In return, the company agreed to help subsidize the residents' relocation and proceed with redevelopment of the property in phases.

“There was a lot of pain and uncertainty faced by longtime residents, and the city held the private owners of the site accountable so that instead of mass evictions, we were able to ensure everyone received a new home,” Peduto said.

Downtown attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park, did not return a message.

In addition to subsidies from the company, the city's Urban Redevelopment Authority paid $300,000 for relocation services and several other developers contributed about $50,000 to help fix up apartments owned by East Liberty Development Inc. at Mellon's Orchard for some displaced residents.

Redevelopment plans for the site remain up in the air.

Pennley Park wants to replace the old apartment buildings with a mixed development that includes a Whole Foods store, a parking garage, offices and about 400 apartment. The city's Planning Commission shot down the plans in January. The company sued to overturn the decision.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

