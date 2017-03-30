Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny County marriage and passport office open Saturdays
Theresa Clift | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Allegheny County's marriage license and passport office will be open on Saturdays through October, a high volume time, according to a county news release.

Starting this Saturday, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the release said. The office is located on the first floor of the City-County Building, 414 Grant St. in Pittsburgh.

“For some time now, we have had couples and passport applicants asking for more convenience, including weekend hours, and we're happy to accommodate them,” County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in the release. “By providing additional hours during these months, we are better able to accommodate the high volume of requests and travel during this time.”

The office will remain open during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From November through March, after the Saturday hours end, the office will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in addition to its regular hours.

For more information on marriage licenses, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/marriage. For more information on passports, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/passport.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

