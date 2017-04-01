Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Work on $60M apartment complex near Station Square set to begin this year
Bob Bauder | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
Submitted
Two five-story buildings are planned on the east side of the Smithfield Street Bridge near Station Square.

Updated 17 hours ago

A Dallas-based developer is planning to start construction this year of a $60 million apartment complex near Station Square that will improve a riverfront trail and include a traffic roundabout, a company official said.

James Murray-Coleman, senior vice president of Trammell Crow Co.'s Pittsburgh development team, said the project will include two five-story buildings on the east side of the Smithfield Street Bridge with 319 market-rate apartments, a restaurant and an underground parking garage with 343 spaces.

The two buildings between East Carson Street and an extension of Station Square Drive will be connected by a second-story pedestrian bridge that people can pass under to access the riverfront trail. Landscaping will include elements that reflect Pittsburgh's industrial past, including refurbishment of a large steam engine that sits on the site, according to Murray-Coleman.

“We're really going to beautify that riverfront trail,” he said. “That's the start of the Allegheny Passage, and we see that as a big amenity of our project. We're going to provide a lot of beautiful landscaping and a new pavilion area west of the buildings with outdoor seating.”

The roundabout, which allows traffic to flow around a central island with no lights or stop signs and exit at a desired street, is slated for the east end of the development at the end of Station Square Drive.

Trammell Crow is leasing the property from Forest City Realty Trust with an option to buy.

Forest City, which owns the Freight House Shops in Station Square, is planning significant changes to the former train shed, according to Jim LaRue, the company's director of asset management.

He said Forest City has not finished the design but plans to provide more open space and make the interior visible from the outside. The building would continue to provide space for shops and restaurants, he said.

“We want to create a more open indoor public space area,” LaRue said, adding that work will likely begin in 2018.

Cleveland-based Forest City purchased the building from Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation in 1994. It has not been updated since then.

Murray-Coleman said the apartment complex is the first phase of a planned development that would include more apartments, a hotel and offices. He said future phases depend on market conditions in Pittsburgh.

He said the location is perfect, with access to the river trail and public transit and close proximity to Downtown and Station Square.

“It's a true multi-model development,” Murray-Coleman said. “If you have the right location, and you have the right pricing and the right aesthetics, you have a winning formula, and we believe we have it right here.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.