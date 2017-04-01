Work on $60M apartment complex near Station Square set to begin this year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Dallas-based developer is planning to start construction this year of a $60 million apartment complex near Station Square that will improve a riverfront trail and include a traffic roundabout, a company official said.

James Murray-Coleman, senior vice president of Trammell Crow Co.'s Pittsburgh development team, said the project will include two five-story buildings on the east side of the Smithfield Street Bridge with 319 market-rate apartments, a restaurant and an underground parking garage with 343 spaces.

The two buildings between East Carson Street and an extension of Station Square Drive will be connected by a second-story pedestrian bridge that people can pass under to access the riverfront trail. Landscaping will include elements that reflect Pittsburgh's industrial past, including refurbishment of a large steam engine that sits on the site, according to Murray-Coleman.

“We're really going to beautify that riverfront trail,” he said. “That's the start of the Allegheny Passage, and we see that as a big amenity of our project. We're going to provide a lot of beautiful landscaping and a new pavilion area west of the buildings with outdoor seating.”

The roundabout, which allows traffic to flow around a central island with no lights or stop signs and exit at a desired street, is slated for the east end of the development at the end of Station Square Drive.

Trammell Crow is leasing the property from Forest City Realty Trust with an option to buy.

Forest City, which owns the Freight House Shops in Station Square, is planning significant changes to the former train shed, according to Jim LaRue, the company's director of asset management.

He said Forest City has not finished the design but plans to provide more open space and make the interior visible from the outside. The building would continue to provide space for shops and restaurants, he said.

“We want to create a more open indoor public space area,” LaRue said, adding that work will likely begin in 2018.

Cleveland-based Forest City purchased the building from Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation in 1994. It has not been updated since then.

Murray-Coleman said the apartment complex is the first phase of a planned development that would include more apartments, a hotel and offices. He said future phases depend on market conditions in Pittsburgh.

He said the location is perfect, with access to the river trail and public transit and close proximity to Downtown and Station Square.

“It's a true multi-model development,” Murray-Coleman said. “If you have the right location, and you have the right pricing and the right aesthetics, you have a winning formula, and we believe we have it right here.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.