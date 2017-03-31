Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Casey to White House: Action, not studies, needed for Western Pennsylvania locks and dams
Tom Fontaine | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Tom Fontaine | Tribune-Review
U.S. Rep. Bob Casey, D-Pa., talks with Col. John P. Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Pittsburgh District, about the condition of the Emsworth Locks and Dams.

The Army Corps of Engineers has spent more than $17 million over the past 15 years studying what to do about crumbling locks on Western Pennsylvania's portion of the Ohio River.

Now the White House's Office of Management and Budget wants it to spend more, according to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton.

“We don't have time for any more studies, nor are they needed or justified,” Casey said Friday during a stop at the Emsworth Locks and Dams, about six miles downstream of Pittsburgh.

Separately, in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Casey said a proposed $2.7 billion project to build new, larger lock chambers at the Ohio River's Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery facilities is being “unnecessarily delayed” by the office's request for additional study and economic analysis “to determine whether the proposed project is consistent with the policy and programs of the president.”

The Office of Management and Budget did not return a message.

The three Ohio River facilities began operating between 1921 and 1936. They were built to last 50 years. Beaver County's Montgomery is in the worst shape. Its two locks share a wall that is cracked. If the crack gets bad enough, authorities could be forced to close both locks in a move that would halt river traffic in both directions, said Col. John P. Lloyd, commander of the Army Corps' Pittsburgh District.

“Surely, maintaining the health of this significant commercial inland waterways corridor, saving project costs and using taxpayer dollars wisely, and protecting and creating thousands of jobs are more than consistent with the president's policies,” Casey said in his letter.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

