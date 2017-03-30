Former PWSA management company lambastes city audit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A company that ran Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority operations for more than three years denounced an audit on Thursday that was released more than a month ago by the city controller.

In a letter to Controller Michael Lamb, Veolia North America's Senior Vice President of Operations Keavin Nelson called the audit “flawed and misleading” and requested a meeting and corrections to the audit. Veolia released the letter Thursday afternoon. Lamb's office declined comment.

Nelson outlined “significant errors” in the audit, including allegations that Veolia as a way of saving money recommended a change in corrosion control chemicals that limit lead content in water. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection last year cited PWSA with violating safe drinking water standards for failing to notify it of the change.

An email attached to the letter indicates employees at PWSA's Aspinwall waterworks made the chemical change on their own and later advised Veolia of it.

“Any suggestion that Veolia directed, was aware of, or benefitted from the chemical switch is simply false,” Nelson wrote. “Your erroneous conclusion supported a false narrative that the PWSA has been advancing to the press. Veolia, the PWSA's scapegoat, continues to battle those libelous statements…”

Veolia spokesman Paul Whitmore said the company released the letter in response to continued negative publicity. Lamb released the audit on Feb. 16.

“We thought this substantive response was timely given the news stories,” Whitmore said.

PWSA in October filed a lawsuit against Veolia seeking damages not expected to exceed $12.5 million. The complaint contends the company created problems such as faulty automated water meters and the change in corrosive chemicals. Veolia had a management contract with PWSA from July 12, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2015.

PWSA could not be reached for comment.