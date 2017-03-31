Charter flights to launch from China to Pittsburgh International

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Chinese tourism company soon will offer nonstop charter flights from China to Pittsburgh International — a move airport and county officials hope could lead to regularly scheduled service between Pittsburgh and China.

Pittsburgh is the first market in North America to receive the charter service through Caissa Touristic, one of China's largest tourism companies, according to an airport news release.

Flights are expected to begin this year, but the start date has not been set. Plans also could include flights in the summer of 2018.

The company also will be selling tickets for those interested in nonstop service to China on the return flights, the release said.

The service will be part of a multiyear partnership between the airport, tourism agency VisitPittsburgh and Oakland-based nonprofit Idea Foundry.

CEOs from those organizations as well county Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis and two airport staffers are in China this week meeting with airlines and tour operators.

Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik declined to say whether the airport would be providing an incentive for the charter service.

“They are ironing out the details of the agreement, and when that's complete we will have more information to release,” Kerlik said.

Regularly scheduled flights to China probably would be seven to 10 years away, Kerlik said.

“The charter-to-scheduled service model has been successfully adopted in other parts of the world,” Cassotis said in a prepared statement. “We are the first U.S. market to tap into China's fast-growing tourism market with this type of business model, and it shows Pittsburgh to be an industry leader.”

Birmingham, England, has become a Chinese tourism destination because of success with this type of model, Kerlik said.

VisitPittsburgh expects to book Chinese tourists at Pittsburgh hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions and outdoor tours, the release said.

Two tourism companies operate charters from Pittsburgh International to Caribbean destinations, but this will be the first charter flight service that brings in foreign travelers, Kerlik said.

“This is much different because China is an entirely new market for Pittsburgh and this is bringing inbound tourism and puts Pittsburgh at the forefront of a growing Chinese middle class looking to travel,” Kerlik said. “That's why this is so huge for our tourism industry, the airport and future air service growth into scheduled service.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.