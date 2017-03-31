Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Charter flights to launch from China to Pittsburgh International
Theresa Clift | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
A plane comes in for a landing at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday, July 10, 2015.

A Chinese tourism company will soon offer nonstop charter service from China to Pittsburgh International, the airport announced in a news release Friday.

Pittsburgh is the first market in North America to receive the nonstop charter service through Caissa Touristic, one of China's largest tourism companies, according to the release.

The company will also be selling tickets to the Pittsburgh region for those interested in nonstop service to China on the return flights, the release said.

The flights could begin as early as next summer. The schedule will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The service will be part of a multi-year partnership between the airport, tourism agency VisitPittsburgh and Idea Foundry.

CEOs from those two organizations, as well County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis and two airport staffers are in China this week meeting with airlines and tourism companies.

“Pittsburgh will be the arriving and departing gateway for hundreds of Chinese tourists who are visiting the U.S. East Coast,” the release said.

Officials said they hope the charter flights could lead to scheduled nonstop service between the airport and China.

“The charter-to-scheduled service model has been successfully adopted in other parts of the world,” Cassotis said in the release. “We are the first U.S. market to tap into China's fast-growing tourism market with this type of business model, and it shows Pittsburgh to be an industry leader.”

VisitPittsburgh plans to book Chinese tourists at Pittsburgh hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions and outdoor tours, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

