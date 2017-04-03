Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Uncertainty surrrounds charter flights from Pittsburgh to Cuba
Theresa Clift | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Plans to launch charter service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Cuba are on hold indefinitely, a spokesman said Monday.

Miami-based Choice Aire planned to start offering twice-weekly charter flights to Cuba by the end of last year, but those flights never got off the ground. Pittsburgh airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said he doesn't expect them to do so this year, if at all.

“Charter flights to Cuba are still a focus, and we will continue to work on that, whether it's with Choice Aire or another carrier,” Kerlik said.

After airports nationwide began offering regularly scheduled flights to Cuba last year, demand for charter flights waned, Kerlik said. A scaling-back of regularly scheduled service, however, could increase demand for charter flights, he said.

The airport received federal approval in 2011 to offer nonstop flights to Cuba.

A one-time-only charter went from Pittsburgh to Cuba last month, Kerlik said. It was the first to travel to the communist country from the Findlay facility. That flight, through Eastern Air Lines, contained local business people, Kerlik said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

