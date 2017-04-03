Boulevard of Allies, Liberty Bridge closures greet motorists

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists on Monday encountered the first of 80 scheduled days of closures on the Boulevard of the Allies between Grant Street and the Liberty Bridge as part of an $80 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Work includes bridge wing reconstruction and grid deck installation.

Continuation of grid deck replacement on the northern end of the Liberty Bridge is anticipated to begin in mid- to late- April. The northern end of the bridge will be reduced to three lanes of traffic.

Two inbound lanes and one outbound will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and motorists will have one inbound and two outbound lanes from 2 to 7 p.m.

One lane is open in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weekend and overnight closures will take place. Detours will be posted.

The inbound Liberty Bridge detour takes motorists on Route 51 northbound to take the exit to Interstate 376 West/Route 19 South toward the Carnegie/Airport exit, then take Exit 69A toward Route 19 South/Banksville Road. Drivers will keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound and go through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The project will continue into 2018.