Allegheny

Eat'n Park, Chick-fil-A offer freebies to those in Pirates gear

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Eat 'n Park
Eat 'n Park's signature Smiley Cookie.

Eat'n Park Restaurants is celebrating the start of baseball season with a free Pittsburgh Pirates Smiley Cookie for fans wearing Pirates gear on Friday, the company announced Monday.

The company said any guest wearing Pirates attire on Friday, April 7, will receive a free cookie. The Pirates home opener is that day against the Atlanta Braves.

Any form of Pirates attire is acceptable, from T-shirts and jerseys to pins and hats. No purchase is necessary, the company said in a news release.

The promotion lasts all day Friday at any Eat'n Park restaurant throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Several Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region are holding a customer-appreciation day Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. People wearing Pirates attire will receive a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, the company said on Facebook.

