Pittsburgh police inch closer to getting back in the saddle

Pittsburgh is getting closer to reviving its police horse patrol.

City Council on Tuesday plans to introduce legislation that would reopen a trust fund for the former mounted unit.

The Department of Public Safety said this month that it planned to resurrect the unit to patrol entertainment districts such as the South Side's East Carson Street and for special events. Officials said it would give officers in large crowds increased visibility and help spur amiable interaction between residents and police.

Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the city must find a source of funding before officers can jump in the saddle. City officials have not estimated a cost. The city intends to seek foundation support and grants.

“Even if they approve the trust fund, that's just one of the steps,” Toler said. “We need a location. We need horses. We need people who will take care of them.”

The mounted patrol was disbanded in 2003 because of budget shortfalls, and the city since has relied on Allegheny County mounted police during large events.

Toler said officers have expressed interest in joining the unit. Several officers serving on an as-needed basis would be required for the unit.

“It's something that (Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich) definitely wants to see happen,” Toler said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.