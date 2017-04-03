5 Pa. universities could face layoffs in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials could cut programs, eliminate courses and lay off faculty at five of Pennsylvania's struggling state-owned universities starting in 2018.

California, Cheyney, Clarion and Edinboro university administrators sent union groups a letter about the possible cuts ahead of an April 1 deadline, as required by union contract. Mansfield University administrators issued the same notice March 21, according to the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.

The “letters of retrenchment” were sent as the statewide system faces mounting financial challenges and steep enrollment drops. But Kenn Marshall, a spokesman for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education, said no decisions have been made about possible program or workforce cuts.

“It's just to let them know there's a possibility that retrenchment might occur and, if anything were to occur, it wouldn't be until the start of the 2018-19 school year,” Marshall said. “That gives everybody plenty of time to sit down and talk and try to figure out a way to avoid retrenchment.”

Association President Ken Mash said in a written statement that his organization will work with the state university system “to find solutions that are best for students and the faculty members retrenchment would affect directly.”

State universities have “struggled mightily” since the state began cutting the system's funding in 2011, Mash said. Some revenue was restored during the last two budget cycles, but last year's state support was still $60 million less than it was before the Great Recession.

“The mission of the State System is to provide a high-quality university education at an affordable price,” Mash said. “The cost has continued to increase, and now universities are threatening to strike at quality by reducing the programs they offer students. Instead of trying to bleed stones, our policy-makers must focus on how we are turning our backs on a generation of students.”

Total enrollment at the state system, which includes California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania, is about 105,000 students.

That's a 12.5 percent drop from about 120,000 students enrolled in fall 2010.

Only Slippery Rock and West Chester universities posted enrollment gains this fall.

Enrollment declines occur as the system relies on tuition as its main revenue source. Today it accounts for nearly 75 percent of all revenue. When the system was created in 1983, tuition accounted for about one-third of revenue, with the rest largely coming from the state, Marshall said.

State System Chancellor Frank Brogan referred to the system's financial situation as “unsustainable” in January and called for a sweeping review of operations at the 14 state-owned universities.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.