Allegheny

Committee votes to expand hard liquor sales

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Bills to expand hard liquor sales are moving ahead in the state capitol.

The House Liquor Control Committee on Monday approved two bills on mostly party-line votes. One bill creates a new license that could add about 2,000 new retail outlets to purchase wine and spirits.

The committee also approved Mt. Pleasant Rep. Mike Reese's bill to create a “to-go” permit for restaurant licensees, including some supermarkets, to sell up to 3 liters of hard liquor for off-premise consumption. It's similar to wine to-go legislation Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last year.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry trade group, Pennsylvania has fewer outlets to purchase hard liquor than the national average.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 opposes both bills. Local president Wendell Young IV said adding more retail stores would lead to the demise of the existing state stores, eliminating a revenue stream for the state and the jobs of the 5,000 employed at state stores.

