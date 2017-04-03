Police: Pittsburgh resident shoots intruder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police say a Perry South resident shot an intruder Monday night who had broken into his home.

Police said the resident and intruder struggled about 9 p.m. and the resident shot him in the upper right leg.

The 56-year-old intruder was in nearby Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition late Monday.

Police did not identify either man late Monday.

The resident, 51, was struck on the head with a blunt object and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The residence is in the 400 block of Marshall Avenue in Perry South.

Police said the resident was on the second floor when he heard noise coming from downstairs. He picked up his gun and descended the stairs.

Police say “he encountered the intruder in the hallway outside of the offices of a construction company on the first floor.”

Charges are pending.