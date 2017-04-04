Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Plum shooting victim's wounds not life-threatening
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
A man was found with two non-fatal gunshot wounds near the intersection of Repp Road and Emerald Drive in Plum on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

A man found at a Plum intersection early Tuesday is being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, including one to his face.

Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said the 26-year-old man was found just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Emerald Drive and Repp Road, which is about a mile from Coxcomb Hill Road, also known as Route 909.

Schurman said the man, whose identity was not being released, was shot once in the face and once in the torso. Schurman said a small caliber gun was used.

“We believe he was shot where he was found,” Schurman said.

Police don't yet have a motive. The man is not from Plum and has lived in a number of locations, his family told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police homicide unit at 412-473-1300. Callers may remain anonymous.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

