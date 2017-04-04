Man shoots intruder at Perry South business
A man shot a would-be burglar in the leg Monday night in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood, according to police.
Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a home on Marshall Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
The 51-year-old resident told police he'd been on the second floor of the home when he heard a noise coming from the first floor, Toler said. He grabbed his gun, went downstairs, and found the intruder in the hallway outside the offices of a construction company that occupies the first floor of the building.
There was a struggle, Toler said, and the resident shot the 56-year-old intruder in the upper right leg.
Paramedics transported the intruder – who has not been identified — to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition, Toler said. He might faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary and criminal mischief.