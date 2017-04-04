Pitt to study depression treatment options for older adults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

University of Pittsburgh researchers are part of a new study aimed at helping older adults better manage depression symptoms.

Pitt is recruiting up to 300 participants ages 60 and older to determine whether new or additional antidepressants are effective in battling the disease. Similar research will be done in New York, St. Louis, Los Angeles and Toronto.

“Depressed older adults often see little benefit from the medications that we typically use to treat depression,” Dr. Jordan Karp, associate professor of psychiatry, anesthesiology, and clinical and translational science at Pitt's School of Medicine, said in a statement.

More than half of depressed older adults do not respond to the antidepressant medications they take, Karp said.

“We don't yet know what the safe and effective treatment options are for these patients,” Karp said. “Older adults likely respond differently to medications than younger people, and this study will break new ground by identifying those differences and finding better treatment options that may improve their quality of life.”

The five-year study is called OPTIMUM. Costs are being covered by a $13.5 million grant from the Washington-based Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute — an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress.

Each participant could be monitored for up to a year.

Major depressive disorder affects 14.8 million American adults, or about 6.7 percent of the United States population age 18 and older.

“It's normal to be concerned about maintaining brain health and independence as you age,” said Pitt's Dr. Charles F. Reynolds III, a geriatric psychiatrist. “A way to preserve these functions and keep people more active and healthy in their community is to reduce risks factors. By finding ways to treat difficult depression, we can reduce a potent risk factor for many of these concerns that plague older adults.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.