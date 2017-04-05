Woman, child safe after abduction report; suspect kills self

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The suspect in an early morning abduction in Homewood Wednesday shot and killed himself in his vehicle during negotiations with police, authorities said.

The man, who police have not identified, was suspected of kidnapping a woman and 1-year-old child from El Court in Homewood shortly after 2 a.m., according to Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

Pittsburgh police received calls about 2:10 a.m. reporting an abduction at gunpoint, McDonough said during a media briefing. Pittsburgh police identified the suspect and requested assistance from Swissvale police.

It was not immediately clear how officers identified the suspect, though McDonough said he had connections to Swissvale, McKeesport and the Homewood neighborhood. He said it was unclear where the suspect was living.

Swissvale police responded to Highland Avenue about 4 a.m., where they found the suspect, his victim and the infant in the car, McDonough said.

"Swissvale police officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, and during the negotiations eventually a shot was fired," McDonough said. He said officers' preliminary investigation, as well as witness statements, indicate the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened inside the vehicle, he said. Neither the woman nor the infant were injured.

County police are leading the investigation because of the multiple jurisdictions involved.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.