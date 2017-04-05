Woodland Hills student's tooth knocked out by school officer, attorney says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An attorney for a 14-year-old Woodland Hills High School student said Wednesday a Churchill police officer assigned to the school beat up the teen and knocked out his front tooth during an arrest.

The incident happened inside the school at 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis. He said a medical team at UPMC Presbyterian reattached the tooth and the teen will need additional oral surgery for other injuries.

“How hard does a person have to hit a child to knock their tooth completely out of their mouth?” he said. “What does a child have to do to justify that response?”

Hollis identified the teen in a press release as Queshawn Wade. Wade attended a press conference Wednesday at Hollis' Downtown office but did not address the media. He had a visible scrape on his left cheek.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said the student was injured as he was being taken into custody by the school resource officer.

“I do understand that the student was injured. And that's unfortunate,” Johnson said.

The student has since been suspended from school.

“My understanding was that this was an isolated incident,” Johnson said in response to questions about why this happened. He would not disclose any other details.

Churchill Police did not return a phone call for comment.

Woodland Hills School Board President Tara Reis and board member Jeff Hildebrand declined to comment. Hollis said the incident stemmed from accusations that Wade stole a phone from another student. He said officer Steve Shaulis questioned Wade and the conversation escalated into a fight after Shaulis called Wade a derogatory name for homosexuals.

“I don't care if he stole the cellphone, I don't care if the cellphone comes back missing,” Hollis said. “It does not justify getting his teeth knocked out of his mouth.”

The accusations come four months after Woodland High School Principal Kevin Murray was placed on leave when a controversial recording showed him threatening a special-education student. Murray did not report to the school for about six weeks during an investigation by the office of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. In a letter to Johnson, Zappala called Murray's actions “inappropriate and arguably threatening,” but did not charge Murray with a crime.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for Zappala, said he was not aware of the new accusations involving the school.

In Monday's incident, Hollis said Shaulis punched Wade and threw him across the room inside Shaulis' office at the school. He said Murray witnessed at least part of the fight and helped question Wade about the missing phone.

“He was punched in the teeth which is where his tooth fell out and then he was placed on his stomach where he was later arrested and handcuffed,” Hollis said. “At this point we don't know what the charges are. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.”

Hollis said there are video cameras that should show portions of the incident and challenged the school district to release the video.

“If you have nothing to hide you should show everything,” he said. “I could care less about the phone. The issue here right now is the assault of this young man.”

Hollis said he had the press conference Wednesday to inform the community about the allegations. He said he is considering legal action.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.