Bus rapid transit public meetings to be held today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The public has a chance to weigh in today on Pittsburgh's proposed bus rapid transit system.

Pittsburgh and Port Authority of Allegheny County officials are holding public house meetings today from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitt's Alumni Hall, 4227 Fifth Ave.

Presentations will begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority spokesman.

Bus rapid transit, coined “light rail on wheels,” uses buses that often operate in a dedicated lane and make fewer stops than regular buses.

The intention is to give riders a subway-like connection between Downtown and Oakland — a roughly two-mile stretch the Port Authority's light rail system does not serve.

The plan calls for Pittsburgh's estimated $200 million BRT system to operate with new electric buses on Fifth Avenue or Fifth and Forbes avenues.

Under one option, buses would operate on both sides of Fifth in a dedicated lane alongside regular traffic from Liberty Avenue to the Cathedral of Learning. The other option calls for splitting bus traffic to dedicated lanes on Fifth and Forbes.

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.