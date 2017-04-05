McKeesport man charged with drugging, assaulting teen girl
Updated 1 hour ago
Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a McKeesport man on charges he drugged and raped a teenage girl at his home in earlier this year, authorities said.
Val Byrd, 59, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, reckless endangerment, furnishing alcohol to a minor, unlawful restraint and corruption of minors.
Police said Byrd used alcohol and heroin to disorient his 16-year-old victim and then sexually assaulted her in February.
Allegheny County deputies received a tip that Byrd was staying at an apartment on Frankstown Road in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.
A woman answered the apartment door and deputies spotted Byrd inside, Kraus said. He was arrested without incident.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.
