Allegheny

McKeesport man charged with drugging, assaulting teen girl
Megan Guza | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
Sheriff William P. Mullen announces the apprehension of Val Byrd, 57 years of age from the City of McKeesport. Byrd has been wanted since Tuesday, regarding an alleged child sex assault.

Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a McKeesport man on charges he drugged and raped a teenage girl at his home in earlier this year, authorities said.

Val Byrd, 59, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, reckless endangerment, furnishing alcohol to a minor, unlawful restraint and corruption of minors.

Police said Byrd used alcohol and heroin to disorient his 16-year-old victim and then sexually assaulted her in February.

Allegheny County deputies received a tip that Byrd was staying at an apartment on Frankstown Road in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

A woman answered the apartment door and deputies spotted Byrd in the background, Kraus said. He was arrested without incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

