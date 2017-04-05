Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
I-279: $88 million improvement project begins

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Cars file into and out of the city on the Parkway North 279 on Monday, March 20, 2017.
The latest long-term PennDOT project – with accompanying traffic backups – is under way on Interstate 279.

PennDOT officials announced Wednesday that preparatory work began for the $88 million Parkway North improvement project , with major work scheduled to start April 17. Crews will close HOV lanes starting Monday.

The reconstruction effort will improve an 8-mile stretch of I-279 between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Camp Horne Road. It's expected to run into early summer 2019. Work this year will take place in the southbound lanes, with lane shifts, ramp closures, and overnight and weekend restrictions affecting the interstate in both directions. Two southbound lanes will be maintained during peak travel times, PennDOT said.

