Eurasian eagle owl headed from National Aviary to Virginia Zoo

The National Aviary on Wednesday said goodbye to Carson, a 3- 1⁄ 2 -month-old Eurasian eagle owl.

Carson is being transferred from his home in the North Side to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

He will be part of a stage show at the zoo that will showcase him flying over the audience and then back to his keeper.

He'll be the first owl of his kind at the Virginia Zoo.

Stephanie Peters, program animal coordinator at the Virginia Zoo, said Carson is unique because of his size.

“They are one of the largest owls out there and it's an owl that people aren't normally going to see in the is area,” Peters said. “But it's one that they can relate to like the great horned owl, which they can see in their own backyard.”

Carson was the third eagle owl hatched at the Aviary this year. For several weeks in March, the owl was part of an educational program at the Aviary that allowed members of the public to touch and hold him.

In addition to being a great education program for the public, the program allowed Carson to become acclimated to being around people. The Aviary has two other Eurasian eagle owlets that hatched in mid-March and will eventually be given to zoos.