Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Eurasian eagle owl headed from National Aviary to Virginia Zoo
Andrew Russell | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carson, one of three Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, looks into the camera during a farewell event for the 3 and a half-month old owl at the National Aviary during a media opportunity before heading off to the the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, VA, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carson, one of three Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, perches on Cathy Schlott, curator of behavioral management at the National Aviary during a farewell event for the 3 and a half-month old owl at the National Aviary during a media opportunity before heading off to the the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, VA, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carson, one of three Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, shows off his talons during a farewell event for the 3 and a half-month old owl at the National Aviary during a media opportunity before heading off to the the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, VA, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carson, one of three Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, looks into the camera during a farewell event for the 3 and a half-month old owl at the National Aviary during a media opportunity before heading off to the the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, VA, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carson, one of three Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, flies across the room during a farewell event for the 3 and a half-month old owl at the National Aviary during a media opportunity before heading off to the the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, VA, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Two Eurasion Eagle Owl chicks bred at the National Aviary this year, sit on display at the National Aviary, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Updated 41 minutes ago

The National Aviary on Wednesday said goodbye to Carson, a 3- 12-month-old Eurasian eagle owl.

Carson is being transferred from his home in the North Side to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

He will be part of a stage show at the zoo that will showcase him flying over the audience and then back to his keeper.

He'll be the first owl of his kind at the Virginia Zoo.

Stephanie Peters, program animal coordinator at the Virginia Zoo, said Carson is unique because of his size.

“They are one of the largest owls out there and it's an owl that people aren't normally going to see in the is area,” Peters said. “But it's one that they can relate to like the great horned owl, which they can see in their own backyard.”

Carson was the third eagle owl hatched at the Aviary this year. For several weeks in March, the owl was part of an educational program at the Aviary that allowed members of the public to touch and hold him.

In addition to being a great education program for the public, the program allowed Carson to become acclimated to being around people. The Aviary has two other Eurasian eagle owlets that hatched in mid-March and will eventually be given to zoos.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.