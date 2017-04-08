Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Smallman Galley to open food hall in Pittsburgh's North Side

Kim Lyons | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
An artist's rendering of the new Smallman Galley at Nova Place on the North Side.
An artist's rendering of the outdoor section of the new Smallman Galley at Nova Place on the North Side.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The restaurateurs behind Smallman Galley will join the startup environment at Nova Place on Pittsburgh's North Side when they open their second food hall this year.

Galley Group, the team behind the Strip District restaurant incubator, is planning to use a 5,500-square-foot standalone building on the plaza at Nova Place in a former PNC Bank. Nova Place is the revamped Allegheny Center Mall, which is undergoing a multi-year renovation by Faros Properties.

“What Faros is doing over there is centered around entrepreneurship and innovation, and that's something that's obviously aligned with our brand and our thought process,” said Galley Group's Ben Mantica. “I think we had a really good experience watching the chefs progress at Smallman, and we want to continue that concept.”

The team's working hypothesis is that the restaurant industry is changing and becoming a much more entrepreneurial space. To that end, Smallman Galley opened in the Strip District in 2015. It's designed as a proving ground for chefs, with four restaurant menus in place at any given time.

The chefs get a chance to test and refine their menus while working at Smallman, ideally preparing them to move on to their own restaurants once their 18-month residencies are completed.

Mantica said for customers, the experience at the new location will be very similar to that at Smallman. With the new iteration, the focus will be more on established chefs rather than newbies.

“We want those chefs that have their wheels turning on a second idea,” Mantica said. “We will give them the perfect place to launch those ideas.”

The concept seems an interesting fit for Nova Place, the 1.5 million-square-foot office complex that is home to tech company accelerator Innovation Works and the Alloy 26 coworking and incubator space, among other businesses.

“We are creating an ecosystem; we don't just want to fill up office space,” said Faros Properties' Jeremy Leventhal. “We're trying to build a community.”

He said the developers wanted a restaurant for the space but didn't want just another chain.

“We wanted the right fit, the right concept,” he said.

Tyler Benson of Galley said having enough outdoor space was a big draw. There will be 150 seats inside and 100 seats on the patio.

Galley Group has been interviewing chefs for the new space and expects to announce its final picks next month. It's on track for an August or September opening, Mantica said.

As part of the design, Mantica said, Nova Place's role as the bridge between the development of the North Shore and the neighborhood of the North Side was another part of the appeal for Galley.

“We want our place to be a central location for everyone, no matter what the demographic, whether or not they're native to the North Side,” he said. “We want to be part of the community.”

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.