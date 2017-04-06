Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police identify women killed in wrong-way crash on Route 28
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
Two women were killed in a crash on Route 28 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
A two-car crash shut down the southbound lanes of Route 28 in Pittsburgh for part of the morning rush Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Updated 15 minutes ago

An apparent wrong-way crash on Route 28 early Thursday morning left two women dead, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. between the 31st Street Bridge and the Heinz Plant, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. Officers arrived and found a Kia and Honda involved in a head-on crash with the drivers trapped in both vehicles.

Both women were extricated and taken to Allegheny General Hospital where the driver of the Kia — identified as Sidney Cope, 24, of Coraopolis — was pronounced dead, Schaffer said.

The driver of the Honda — Clara Roberts, 24, of Indiana — was pronounced dead several hours later.

Investigators suspect the Kia was heading outbound on Route 28 in an inbound lane and struck the Honda, Schaffer said. The Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate.

The crash shut down Route 28 for several hours. The road reopened about 6:30 a.m.

