Allegheny

Spring storm to bring snow, thunderstorms, rain to Western Pa.

WPXI | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 10:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Spring snow is on the way for much of the area by Friday morning.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Thursday and a taste of winter by Friday morning.

Gusty northwest winds will bring much colder air to the region Thursday night and Friday, changing rain showers to snow showers for much of the area.

Rain will change to snow in the mountains by midnight Thursday with the rest of the area seeing snow showers by Friday morning.

Snow will mix with rain at times during the day Friday as temperatures stay into the mid to upper 30s. Strong winds at 20 to 30 mph will make it feel like upper 20s and low 30s much of the day.

Most of the area will see an inch or less on the grassy surfaces by noon Friday. A couple of inches of snow are likely in the mountains where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for late tonight and Friday.

Pittsburgh averages 1.5 inches of snow in April seeing at least some snow 132 of the last 136 years. 2016 saw 3.1 inches of snow for Pittsburgh.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.

