Uber receives $3.5M punishment from PUC

Uber will pay Pennsylvania $3.5 million for operating in the state without permission in 2014.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved a $3.5 million settlement with the smartphone-based ride sharing company, PUC officials said.

A PUC spokesman in a written statement said the settlement “represents a substantial civil penalty, as a deterrent to other unauthorized motor carrier services.”

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 4-1 approval vote by PUC members resolves a dispute between Uber and the regulatory body that started in April 2016, when PUC ordered Uber to pay a record $11.36 million fine for operating without proper authority.

The commission in September upheld the fine after Uber requested it be overturned. Uber appealed to Commonwealth Court.

Gov. Tom Wolf in November 2016 signed a law allowing companies such as Uber and competitor Lyft to operate permanently in Pennsylvania.

