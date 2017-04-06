Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Clemente Bridge will be open to vehicles during most 2017 Pirates home games
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Harrison Finney (far left), 44, and Mark Lang, 40, both visiting for the Pirates game from Allentown, look out over the city from the Roberto Clemente Bridge over the Allegheny River on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015. The 18th marks Pirates' legend Roberto Clemente's birthday, for whom the bridge is named after. The Hall of Famer was born in 1934 in Puerto Rico.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Erik Jabs, 34, of Jefferson Hills plays catch on the Roberto Clemente bridge outside PNC Park before the Pirates faced off against the Cubs in the NL wild-card game Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015.

Updated 8 minutes ago

For the first time in PNC Park's 17-year existence, views from the seats during Pirates games will include cars and trucks on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Allegheny County announced Thursday the span over the Allegheny River linking Downtown and the North Shore will be open to vehicular traffic during the majority of Pirates home games this season.

Since PNC Park opened in 2001, the Clemente Bridge — formerly known as the Sixth Street Bridge — closed before, during and after Pirates games.

But with the nearby Andy Warhol Bridge closed for construction, a traffic headache was on the horizon if two of the three nonhighway bridges connecting Downtown to the North Shore were closed, especially during the heavily congested evening rush hour when thousands were going to the ballpark.

This season, only during Saturday and Sunday games, Memorial Day and Labor Day and on select Fridays will the Clemente Bridge be closed to vehicles.

"Working with the Pirates, we developed a plan that will help to mitigate some of the traffic impacts due to construction on the Warhol Bridge, Parkway North and Route 65, while also maintaining Federal Street events and activities for fans on weekends and holidays," county public works director Steve Shanley said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the Pirates' and public's cooperation while we rehabilitate the historic sister bridges."

Sidewalks will remain open on the Clemente and Rachel Carson bridges. A steel barrier separates the sidewalks from the vehicle lanes on each.

The Clemente, Warhol (formerly Seventh Street Bridge) and Rachel Carson (formerly Ninth Street Bridge) spans carry a combined 24,000 vehicles — including 806 buses — a day, according to the county. The self-anchored steel suspension bridges were built in the late 1920s and renamed over the past two decades.

The Clemente Bridge was the first to get a new moniker, soon after the Pirates announced they were selling naming rights to their yet-to-be-built new ballpark to PNC Bank in 1998. Since, the Pirates have encouraged fans to park downtown and walk across the bridge as part of the game experience. Family-related activities and concerts are often held on Federal Street at the end of the bridge up to its intersection with General Robinson Street. They will continue to be staged on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Clemente Bridge has gotten plenty of screen time during Pirates games and on highlight shows as the camera pans out for home runs.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.