In a first, fentanyl overtakes heroin in Allegheny County overdose deaths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drug overdose deaths in Allegheny County increased nearly 44 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to data released Thursday by the medical examiner.

In 2016, 610 people died from drug overdoses, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams. Opioids were found in about three-quarters of those victims. Most of them were either heroin or fentanyl, he said.

Overdose deaths in 2015 totaled 424, data show. The 2016 total is almost double the number of overdose deaths in 2014 – 306.

“This rise is fueled by the opioid class of drugs, and follows a pattern seen throughout the larger Appalachian and Midwest regions,” Williams said. “For the past several years, we have seen a progressive increase in the contribution of fentanyl.”

Last year, for the first time, he said, fentanyl was found more frequently in toxicology reports than heroin. He noted that overdoses almost always involve more than one drug, and he acknowledged that the county still faces problems with alcohol and prescription medication abuse, which can lead to opioid addiction, and the benzodiazepine class of drugs.

Pittsburgh paramedics used Narcan – the brand name of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone – to reverse 2.320 overdoses in 2016, up from 1,198 in the year prior.

Additionally, there were 5,698 emergency room visits because of drug overdoses in 2016, up from 3,756 in 2015, according to the data.

Pittsburgh police and firefighters also carry Narcan, as do more than 70 municipal police departments across the county.

In 2014, across Pennsylvania, more than 2,500 people died from drug overdoses. The total rose about 40 percent in 2015 to nearly 3,500, and officials have predicted that the 2016 statewide total will surpass that.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.