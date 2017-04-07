Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Man to face hearing in police chase that killed 3 in Thanksgiving Day crash

The Associated Press | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Police and firefighters secure the scene where three people were killed and five injured as a result of a crash in North Versailles, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Demetrius Coleman, 22, of Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood is charged in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in North Versailles. Coleman is charged with three counts of homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, six counts of accidents involving death or injury, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of fleeing police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and obedience to traffic control devices.

A Homewood man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase may finally have his day in court.

Twenty-three-year-old Demetrius Coleman is due in Pittsburgh City Court Friday, after three previous preliminary hearings were postponed.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned the car he was driving had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation. He allegedly sped away and crashed into another car in neighboring North Versailles, killing David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.

Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide and a long list of traffic violations. He's represented by a county public defender who won't comment on criminal charges.

