Allegheny County medical examiner expects opioid crisis to worsen
Updated less than a minute ago
The epidemic of overdose deaths in Allegheny County and beyond will almost certainly get worse before it gets better, Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams said Friday.
That means the 2016 death toll – 610 overdose deaths last year – is likely not the highest the county will see. Roughly 75 percent of overdose cases that passed through the medical examiner's office last year involved heroin, fentanyl or both.
Overdose deaths containing fentanyl increased from 63 in 2014 to 126 in 2015 and, last year, to 387.
Williams said the narrative of opioid users getting their start on prescription painkillers and moving on to heroin is beginning to peak.
"There is a new population going directly to injectable drugs," Williams said.
The rise of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, like carfentanil, a drug used to tranquilize elephants, means that drug users often have no way of knowing exactly what's in the drugs they buy.
Williams said that while there have been no carfentanil-related overdoses in Allegheny County, they have seen the drug in some of the seizures the lab has analyzed.
In addition to performing autopsies, the office is also a crime lab, and thus investigators test all the drugs seized by police.
The rise in overdose deaths has overloaded his office, he said.
"We have been maximally stressed by the increase and the sophistication of the drugs," he said.
Autopsies can number up to 10 per day, and the overall number per year has increased along with overdose deaths: 1,100 in 2014, 1,200 in 2015 and 1,400 last year, he said.
The mixtures of drugs have become so sophisticated, he said, that samples must sometimes be sent out to larger labs to determine what, exactly, is in the mixture.
"That's why we're here in April trying to wrap up (last year)," he said.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.