School districts file majority of 7,770 Allegheny County property assessment appeals

The assessed values of more than 7,000 Allegheny County properties are being called into question.

The county received 7,770 property assessment appeals this year, according to county data. About 56 percent of those, 4,330, were filed by the county's school districts attempting to capture more tax revenue on properties they suspect have increased in value since the last countywide reassessment in 2013.

Last year, 9,288 appeals were filed — 1,518 more than this year, according to county data. The school districts filed a smaller percentage of those, at 44 percent.

Pittsburgh Public Schools submitted the most appeals this year, at 613. North Allegheny School District filed the second most, at 341. Baldwin-Whitehall, Fox Chapel Area, Montour and Moon Area school districts each filed more than 200.

Most of the properties for which the Pittsburgh schools filed appeals this year were commercial, said M. Janet Burkardt, a partner at law firm Weiss Burkardt Kramer, which represents Pittsburgh Public Schools.

For appeals, Pittsburgh schools target properties that have recently sold for much higher values than they are assessed, Burkardt said. The district also studies the sale prices of nearby comparable properties.

The county automatically reassesses properties that have been renovated, Burkardt said.

As years pass since the last countywide reassessment, the schools submit more appeals, Burkardt said.

In 2014, the year after the latest countywide reassessment, the district submitted no appeals, Burkardt said.Last year, the schools sent about 500 requests, and assessments were increased in more than 80 percent of those cases, Burkardt said."The farther in time we get away from then, the more things are out of whack because the assessment is not keeping up with the market," Burkardt said. "We will have even more (appeals) next year, and every year as long as the county doesn't reassess."

The schools filed more appeals than homeowners this year because the market has increased, Burkardt said, meaning reassessments are more likely to find that property values have increased, triggering higher property taxes.

Burkardt said the county should perform computerized reassessments on a schedule, perhaps every three years.

The school districts of Clairton, Deer Lakes, Duquesne Area, East Allegheny, McKeesport Area, Steel Valley and West Mifflin Area did not file any appeals this year.

Of this year's appeals, 19 were filed by municipalities in the county — 15 from Mt. Lebanon, three from Turtle Creek and one from Munhall, according to county data.

The Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review will next hold hearings to determine which properties will receive higher or lower assessments.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.