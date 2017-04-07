Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

CMU poker bot 'Lengpudashi' plays to win real money in China
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, April 7, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Tuomas Sandholm
Alan Du, left, Tuomas Sandholm and Noam Brown watch a member of Team Dragons play poker against Lengpudashi, an artificial intelligence developed by Sandholm and Brown. Sandholm, a Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor and founder of Strategic Machine, Inc., and Brown, a Ph.D. student at the university, took Lengpudashi to Hainan, China, to challenge Du, an amateur poker player who won a World Series of Poker Bracelet in 2016 and other top players in a winner-take-all, $290,000 exhibition.
Noam Brown
Alan Du, an amateur poker player who won a World Series of Poker Bracelet in 2016 and head of Team Dragons, plays poker against Lengpudashi, an artificial intelligence developed by Tuomas Sandholm, a Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor and founder of Strategic Machine, Inc., and Noam Brown, a Ph.D. student at the university.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Carnegie Mellon University duo behind a poker bot that already defeated some of the best players in the world is back at it.

And this time, they are playing for keeps.

Tuomas Sandholm, a CMU professor of computer science, and Noam Brown, a Ph.D. student at the university, took a new poker-playing artificial intelligence to China for a winner-take-all, five-day exhibition in Hainan. After two days of Heads-Up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em play, Lengpudashi, the new AI, was beating a team of humans by more than $347,000 in chips.

The team with the most chips at the end of the 36,000-hand exhibition will win $290,000. The exhibition started Thursday and runs through Monday.

“I am very excited to take this new kind of AI technology to China,” Sandholm said in a statement. “I want to explore various commercial opportunities for this in poker and a host of other application areas ranging from recreational games to business strategy to strategic pricing to cybersecurity and medicine.”

Sandholm and Brown developed Libratus, a poker-playing artificial intelligence that in January beat a team of some of the best professional Heads-Up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em poker players in the world by nearly $1.8 million in chips. Libratus improved as the 20-day, 120,000-hand Brains vs. AI match played out at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore. At the end of each day, Libratus would analyze shortcomings in its own play and eliminate them.

RELATED: How a poker bot beat four of the best players in the world

Sandholm told the Tribune-Review that Lengpudashi or “cold poker master” performed better on the second day of the exhibition than on day one, just like Libratus. He wouldn't detail the differences between Lengpudashi and Libratus.

Since the Brains vs. AI match in Pittsburgh, Sandholm founded Strategic Machine, Inc., a CMU spinoff company that licensed Libratus and technology developed in his lab. Strategic Machine hopes to apply the artificial intelligence and poker-playing algorithms to other games, business strategy, finance and negotiations, cybersecurity, the military, medicine, political campaigns and more.

Lengpudashi is facing Team Dragons, a poker team led by Alan Du, an amateur poker player who won a World Series of Poker Bracelet in 2016 and is a venture capitalist in Shanghai.

The exhibition was organized by Kai-Fu Lee, a CMU grad and former faculty member who heads Sinovation Ventures , a venture capital firm that invests in U.S. and Chinese startups.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.