CMU poker bot 'Lengpudashi' plays to win real money in China

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Carnegie Mellon University duo behind a poker bot that already defeated some of the best players in the world is back at it.

And this time, they are playing for keeps.

Tuomas Sandholm, a CMU professor of computer science, and Noam Brown, a Ph.D. student at the university, took a new poker-playing artificial intelligence to China for a winner-take-all, five-day exhibition in Hainan. After two days of Heads-Up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em play, Lengpudashi, the new AI, was beating a team of humans by more than $347,000 in chips.

The team with the most chips at the end of the 36,000-hand exhibition will win $290,000. The exhibition started Thursday and runs through Monday.

“I am very excited to take this new kind of AI technology to China,” Sandholm said in a statement. “I want to explore various commercial opportunities for this in poker and a host of other application areas ranging from recreational games to business strategy to strategic pricing to cybersecurity and medicine.”

Sandholm and Brown developed Libratus, a poker-playing artificial intelligence that in January beat a team of some of the best professional Heads-Up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em poker players in the world by nearly $1.8 million in chips. Libratus improved as the 20-day, 120,000-hand Brains vs. AI match played out at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore. At the end of each day, Libratus would analyze shortcomings in its own play and eliminate them.

RELATED: How a poker bot beat four of the best players in the world

Sandholm told the Tribune-Review that Lengpudashi or “cold poker master” performed better on the second day of the exhibition than on day one, just like Libratus. He wouldn't detail the differences between Lengpudashi and Libratus.

Since the Brains vs. AI match in Pittsburgh, Sandholm founded Strategic Machine, Inc., a CMU spinoff company that licensed Libratus and technology developed in his lab. Strategic Machine hopes to apply the artificial intelligence and poker-playing algorithms to other games, business strategy, finance and negotiations, cybersecurity, the military, medicine, political campaigns and more.

Lengpudashi is facing Team Dragons, a poker team led by Alan Du, an amateur poker player who won a World Series of Poker Bracelet in 2016 and is a venture capitalist in Shanghai.

The exhibition was organized by Kai-Fu Lee, a CMU grad and former faculty member who heads Sinovation Ventures , a venture capital firm that invests in U.S. and Chinese startups.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.