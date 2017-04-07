Moon's 911th completes training with other aircrews

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Air Force reservists from Moon flew to California recently to train with units from three other bases to improve their ability to evacuate wounded soldiers.

The units chosen for the four-day Patriot Delta exercise periodically deploy together and, during their deployments, members frequently work on the same aircraft, said Senior Airman Beth Kobily, a spokeswoman for the 911th Airlift Wing.

The March exercise at Travis Air Force Base included treating and transporting medical manikins by bus between a hospital and the flight line where they were loaded and unloaded on several aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules from the 911th.

“Part of the exercise was on the ground and part of it was in the air,” she said.

Aircrews practiced takeoffs and landings and what they would need to do if they had to pick up patients from more than one location, she said.

The other Reserve units involved were the 394th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which is based at Travis, the 908th AES from Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and the 932nd and 375 AES from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. The active-duty 60th Inpatient Squadron at Travis also participated.

The point of the exercise was to combine the 16 members from the 911th into “rainbow crews” with members of the other units so they learn to work and communicate with each other, Kobily said.

This is the second time the units have trained together. The first Patriot Delta exercise was held at the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station in July, when the units started deploying together, she said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.