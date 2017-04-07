Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Moon's 911th completes training with other aircrews
Brian Bowling | Friday, April 7, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps
Capt. Erik Spiess, 349th Aeromedical Evacuations Squadron flight nurse, and Master Sgt. Rard Perkins, 911th Operations Group aircrew trainer, hand off a patient to members of the 60th Inpatient Squadron to secure on an ambulance bus for delivery to David Grant U.S. Air Force Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., on March 24, 2017. Members of the 60th IPTS participated in the Air Force Reserve exercise Patriot Delta, providing enroute patient care and staging the medical manikins.
Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beth Kobily
Staff Sgt. Brittany Noll (second from right), aeromedical evacuation technician with the 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, offloads equipment with members of other bases during exercise Patriot Delta at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., on March 23, 2017.

Air Force reservists from Moon flew to California recently to train with units from three other bases to improve their ability to evacuate wounded soldiers.

The units chosen for the four-day Patriot Delta exercise periodically deploy together and, during their deployments, members frequently work on the same aircraft, said Senior Airman Beth Kobily, a spokeswoman for the 911th Airlift Wing.

The March exercise at Travis Air Force Base included treating and transporting medical manikins by bus between a hospital and the flight line where they were loaded and unloaded on several aircraft, including a C-130 Hercules from the 911th.

“Part of the exercise was on the ground and part of it was in the air,” she said.

Aircrews practiced takeoffs and landings and what they would need to do if they had to pick up patients from more than one location, she said.

The other Reserve units involved were the 394th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which is based at Travis, the 908th AES from Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and the 932nd and 375 AES from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. The active-duty 60th Inpatient Squadron at Travis also participated.

The point of the exercise was to combine the 16 members from the 911th into “rainbow crews” with members of the other units so they learn to work and communicate with each other, Kobily said.

This is the second time the units have trained together. The first Patriot Delta exercise was held at the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station in July, when the units started deploying together, she said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.

