Doctor dedicated to easing suffering of fellow Syrians

A barrel bomb crashed into the entrance of the rebel-held Syrian hospital, inundating the poorly ventilated, bustling medical facility with a poisonous gas that reeked of chlorine.

The toxic mixture penetrated all the way down to the basement-level operating rooms, where orthopedic surgeon Ali Darwish was in the middle of surgery.

While doctors, nurses and able-bodied patients fled for safety, Darwish refused to abandon his patient.

"He didn't want to just leave and risk the life of the patient," said Dr. Basel Termanini, 57, an Aleppo native who lives in Moon and coordinates humanitarian responses to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's attacks as vice president of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS).

"That cost him his life."

Darwish collapsed and died within a few hours of being exposed to the lethal chemical agent — what doctors believe was mostly chlorine with a mix of nerve gas — used in the March 25 attack on the SAMS-supported Latamna hospital in the province of Hama. He was in his mid-30s and had five children and parents who depended on him.

"He was very, very young. It was horrible," said Termanini, lamenting that he can recount far too much senseless death and destruction in the six years his home country has been plagued by civil war.

Stemming the killings

More than 800 health care workers have lost their lives trying to aid the ill and injured amid almost-daily attacks on Syrian's already-strapped medical facilities — including more than two dozen doctors supported by SAMS, among the largest and most active medical relief nonprofit organizations serving the region.

The group has more than 1,000 members and 26 chapters across America, from California to Illinois to Florida, with about two dozen volunteer physicians based in greater Pittsburgh. Last year, the group treated more than 3 million Syrians, mostly at its 107 facilities inside Syria.

"There's definitely a risk when you go there, but somebody has to take that risk to be able to help the people," said Termanini, who is gearing up for his eighth medical aid trip to Syria since violence intensified in 2013. He takes a break from his full-time practice in Steubenville, Ohio, to do treatment and train medical providers in Syria about every six months. "They cannot defend themselves against chemical weapons and airstrikes and cluster bombs."

Termanini lauded the United States for launching airstrikes on an Assad-controlled air base to "send a message" in response to the regime's latest chemical attack on its own people — an orchestrated plot that involved planes dropping chemical bombs Tuesday while civilians slept. The attack killed 89 people — including 33 children — and injured more than 100, including SAMS workers miles away from the attack who suffered respiratory symptoms.

Termanini's group has been pushing for years for stronger outside interventions to stem the killings.

"Any measure that will prevent those attacks is definitely welcome, and it's overdue," Termanini said. "Any attack on a military facility is good because those same airplanes have been killing civilians for the past five years."

Under Assad, Syrian forces have targeted civilians at hospitals, schools and public marketplaces — partly an attempt to sabotage civil institutions in opposition-controlled areas, Termanini said. The regime further seeks to "maximize casualties" by destroying ambulance routes and medical centers, with SAMS reporting in the past year there has been an attack on a Syrian health care center every 23 hours.

Fighting for freedom

Termanini questioned why the United States didn't do more to intervene sooner, such as in the aftermath of the October bombing of an Idlib school complex that killed 33 people, mostly young children.

"People were very, very angry," he recalled. "These were children, ages from 6 to 12, innocent children being targeted. They were just sitting there in the classroom."

Last month, a United Nations investigating commission deemed the deliberate attack by government forces to be a war crime, rebuking the Assad regime for showing a "complete disregard for civilian life and international law."

"When children are killed, it doesn't matter the way they are killed; the end is the same," Termanini said. "We should defend those helpless civilians with any means we can."

Termanini was crossing the border from Turkey into Syria when the Idlib schools were struck.

He spent the next day caring for children with missing and broken limbs and severe burns. He recalled visiting with a 26-year-old teacher who survived the attack but died after two days in intensive care.

"They were in great spirits, even though I know they were in pain. They're all hopeful, and you see that all over Syria," Termanini said. "They feel that they cannot go back to under Assad's regime. They smelled freedom, and they want to keep it."

Syrians living in extreme duress "want Americans to know that they've been suffering for so many years and they haven't done anything wrong," Termanini said. "All they did was ask for freedom and democracy and basic human rights."

Ramping up protection

Last week's chemical attack believed to involve nerve gas created widespread chaos as disoriented, paralyzed victims struggled to find safe routes to critical medical treatment.

"You cannot breathe because all your muscles are very, very weak," Termanini explained. "You get convulsions sometimes. You get froth coming out of your nose, and you get confused. People are very irritated, they don't know where they are, they don't remember what happened to them. And it can be lethal within minutes of expsoure."

Since 2013, SAMS facilities have been "equipped to deal with a major chlorine attack, but not with the nerve gas," Termanini said.

For one thing, they don't have enough of the antidote, which gets distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Worse yet, they've learned that chemical attacks turn hospitals built underground for protection from airstrikes into "death traps," Termanini said.

Among SAMS' next priorities: Tap into resources at the State Department and United Nations to obtain military-grade protection gear, install early-alarm chemical agent systems and equip hospitals with reverse ventilation capabilities.

SAMS has tracked 172 attacks on medical facilities between June and December alone, including at least 70 of the 108 SAMS-supported health care facilities in Syria. One of its major hospitals, M10 in Aleppo, survived 18 attacks before it was shuttered four months ago.

SAMS has grown exponentially since the conflict began, from treating a few thousand patients on a roughly $100,000 annual budget in 2011 to more than 3 million patients on a $33 million budget last year. The group boasts spending less than 6 percent on administrative overhead.

"Our numbers are unmatched, mostly because of volunteerism — we have a lot of volunteers — plus we know the country," Termanini said. "Most of us were raised in Syria, so we know how to operate in a cost-effective way."

Termanini won the group another surprisingly large boost through a recent Facebook charity appeal. His goal was $10,000; the appeal brought in $1.5 million.

"It's extraordinary," said Luke Hingson, president of the North Side-based Brother's Brother Foundation, an international medical aid supplier that has equipped SAMS traveling doctors with surgical tools and medicines. "Most other charitable groups can't do that."

Text messages and WhatsApp alerts bombard Termanini's cellphone every few minutes as he juggles responding to Syria's civilian and medical team crises with his daily practice in Ohio and commuting trips from Western Pennsylvania.

The Russia-backed Assad regime has denied commiting war crimes and insisted their strikes are aimed at fighting terrorism.

But in rebel-held areas, "most Syrians think of ISIS as part of the (Assad) regime," Termanini said.

"They hardly ever fight each other, almost never. A lot of them have the same hit list, which includes activists on the ground and health care providers," Termanini said. "Get rid of Assad, ISIS will fall automatically.

"But, with the Russians and Iranians insisting on Assad staying," he continued, "they're just prolonging the inevitable, and at the same time killing people left and right and destroying the country."

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.