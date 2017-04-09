Firefighters rescue three people from Clairton duplex fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters rescued three people Sunday morning during a fire at a Clairton duplex, officials said.

The fire chief told Tribune-Review news Partner WPXI that the fire started about 6 a.m. on the porch of the home on North 4th Street.

One side of the duplex was occupied by Angela Johnson, her two adult children and six grandchildren. They were able to safely escape, but heard their neighbor screaming for help.

As we came outside, we heard by next door neighbor on the other side yelling, “‘Help. Help. We're trapped up here,'” Johnson told WPXI.

Firefighters got the neighbors, a woman and her two children, out of the home safely.

No one was injured.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.