Allegheny

I-279 HOV lanes in Ross and Pittsburgh to close during construction

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:55 a.m.

The high occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 279 in Ross and Pittsburgh will close Monday morning, after the rush hour period, as part of preparatory work for an $87.94 million Parkway North improvement project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The closure begins at 10 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through Sunday night, when a new traffic configuration for I-279 is expected to begin, PennDOT said in a news release. Road crews will prepare for the traffic switch by installing and removing barriers and painting lines.

Additionally, single-lane restrictions will take place during the week in each direction of I-279 in various locations between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchange. The restrictions will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday as crews conduct barrier installation, paint removal, line painting, emergency pull-off work and crossover installation.

Major reconstruction of a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 279 between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Camp Horne Road is expected to run into early summer 2019, according to the PennDOT.

To keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway North traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.

