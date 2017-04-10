Poker match shows off Pittsburgh's artificial intelligence dominance in China

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The humans never had a chance.

As expected, the latest poker-playing bot powered by an artificial intelligence designed by a duo from Carnegie Mellon University beat a team of some of the best poker players in China.

Lengpudashi , the AI developed by Professor Tuomas Sandholm and Noam Brown, a graduate student at CMU, finished five days of Heads-Up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em with nearly $800,000 in chips and walked away with $290,000.

No one from Team Dragons finished in the black.

“We all knew the outcome. There was little chance for the humans,” said Kai-Fu Lee, head of Sinovation Ventures , a Chinese venture capital firm that organized the winner-take-all exhibition match in Hainan, China.

Lee, himself a CMU alum who worked on speech recognition in Pittsburgh in the 1990s, challenged Lengpudashi to about 30 hands in a celebrity match during the exhibition.

“It was fun watching me get butchered,” Lee said.

Sandholm and Brown said Lengpudashi showed the same superhuman performance as Libratus, an similar artificial intelligence designed by the duo that beat some of the best professional poker players in the world during the Brains vs. AI challenge in January at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Team Dragons, the computer's competition in China, tried to gain the upper hand by filling out its six-person rosters with three top poker players and three computer scientists.

“They thought they would understand the algorithms and come up with countermeasures,” Lee said.

The computer whizzes tried to get inside the bot's “head,” but they couldn't.

“Even though they came in well-prepared, they were not able to effectively exploit any weakness in the AI's strategy,” Brown wrote.

Lengpudashi, or “cold poker master” became known as Libratus' Chinese brother throughout the match. Brown said the two were similar with only minor tweaks.

For example, Lengpudashi did not make improvements to its play overnight, studying its own strategy and fixing any weaknesses it found as Libratus did throughout the 20-day Brains Vs. AI challenge to stay one step ahead of the humans. Lengpudashi played the same strategy through the competition, Brown wrote.

Lee, whose firm targets AI companies in the United States and China, said there were several reasons for inviting Lengpudashi, Sandholm and Brown to China even though there was nearly no chance they would lose. Lee wanted to increase the awareness of artificial intelligence in China. Artificial intelligence underscores most tech conversations in America and big names from Bill Gates to Elon Musk to Stephen Hawking serve as both evangelists and cautionary advisors, Lee said. That conversation about AI isn't happening in China, Lee said. He wanted to build on AI's recent win in Go, a popular game in China, with an exhibition of its possibilities in poker.

The poker match was streamed on 30 different web sites and attracted more than 50 million viewers, Lee said.

In terms of academic research into AI, China is three to five years behind the United States, Lee said. China, however, could adopt the advantages of AI quickly. The country's financial system is outdated, providing an opportunity for it to leapfrog into using artificial intelligence to make decisions. Few people in China use credit cards but many people use their phones to make purchases, Lee said. That's why his firm invested in a start-up firm that uses artificial intelligence to approve small loans, $200 to $300, in a matter of seconds.

Lee also used the poker match to promote his firm. Sinovation Ventures will be starting an artificial intelligence institute, and Lee hopes to attract top minds from around the world to work at it. Lee will be in Pittsburgh this summer and fall to talk to CMU students and faculty about joining him in China.

Finally, Lee wanted to show off his alma mater.

“The fact that CMU is bar none the No. 1 AI university in the world is not as well known, especially in Asia, and I want them to know how great we are,” Lee said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.