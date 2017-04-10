Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny Conference CEO leaving at end of 2017
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, April 10, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Dennis Yablonsky, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, speaks to the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 at Waterworks Pub & Event Center in Greensburg about the coming transformation of work across the Pittsburgh region and its implications for employers, educators and workforce talent.
Submitted
Dennis Yablonsky

Updated 29 minutes ago

Dennis Yablonsky, head of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, announced Monday he will step away from the organization at the end of the year.

“The Conference and our entire region have benefited from Dennis's leadership,” Richard Harshen, president and chairman of ATI and chair of the Allegheny Conference, said in a statement. “While we are saddened by his decision to step down, we are confident he will continue to be involved in creating opportunity in our region for many years to come.”

Harshen credited Yablonsky's work with securing the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County.

Yablonsky's nine-year tenure as CEO of the Allegheny Conference included an effort that raised $49 million for infrastructure on business sites in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland. He created a partnership to target business investment in Connellsville, Homewood, McKees Rocks, Mt. Oliver, Knoxville, Sharpsburg, Washington and Wilkinsburg. Yablonsky also worked to eliminate the state's Capital Stock and Finance Tax, saving Pennsylvania's employers more than $1 billion a year, according to a statement from the Allegheny Conference.

Yablonsky said he doesn't plan to retire completely, just from full-time work. The Allegheny Conference has formed a search committee to hire a new CEO.

