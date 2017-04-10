Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

2 Trump protesters get 3-12 months in jail for assaulting Pittsburgh police
Megan Guza | Monday, April 10, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Police hold the line between those exiting a rally for Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and those protesting his appearance outside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown on Wednesday, April 13, 2016.
Maxwell Yearick, Kennon Hooper and Lisa Cuyler

Updated 35 minutes ago

Two Pittsburgh men will spend up to one year in jail for assaulting police officers during an anti-Donald Trump protest in Downtown Pittsburgh last year , according to District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s Office.

Kennon Hooper, 32, of West Oakland, and Maxwell Yearick, 30, of Perry South, were each sentenced to three to 12 months in jail for their part in the April 13 protests that injured several officers.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count each of simple assault and resisting arrest.

Allegheny County Judge Anthony Mariani also sentenced the men to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service, according to the DA.

Hooper and Yearick were part of a group arrested during a brief moment of chaos outside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where Trump, then a presidential candidate, was holding a campaign rally.

More than 1,000 protesters converged outside the convention center, many of whom came from Trump's earlier appearance at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

Hooper, Yearick and Lisa Cuyler, 28, of Polish Hill, were arrested when Hooper sprayed an officer with pepper spray and kicked the officer in the hand and knees, according to the complaint. As officers attempted to arrest Hooper, Cuyler jumped on another officer's back.

Yearick grabbed an officer's vest and pushed another to the ground, according to police.

According to the DA's office, Detective Michele Auge suffered a torn bicep during the fracas that required surgery. She spent six months off of work, according to the office.

In addition, Detective Souroth Chatterji suffered minor injuries.

Cuyler pleaded guilty in January to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

