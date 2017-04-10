Pittsburgh police could be patrolling on horseback by summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh could have police officers patrolling on horseback by late summer, a city official said Monday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, during a briefing before City Council, estimated it would cost $180,000 to purchase six horses and the necessary equipment. He said plans, which could change, call for four to six officers assigned full-time to daily patrols on horseback Downtown and around the city, including in the parks.

They would also work during special events that are expected to draw large crowds.

“The idea is to have four horses working every day,” Hissrich said after the briefing. “Then you'd give two horses a day off on a rotational basis. It would be just like a beat cop, except the beat cop's on a horse.”

Council voted unanimously to advance a bill that would recreate a trust fund previously used to support a mounted police unit.

A final vote is scheduled for next week. Pittsburgh disbanded its mounted unit in 2003 to save money during a financial crisis. In 2004, the state designated the city as a financially distressed municipality — a status that remains in place.

Hissrich said he has received “significant” financial commitments from local businesses to help defray costs. He would not identify the businesses. Hissrich estimated the unit would cost $50,000 to $60,000 a year after the initial costs.

“Hopefully once we have this (trust fund) we can solicit more donations,” Hissrich said, adding that he is seeking grants.

Council members questioned the need for a mounted patrol, noting that Pittsburgh uses mounted officers from the county and state police during major events.

“It's not fair for the city to take on the cost of these regional events,” said Councilman Dan Gilman of Squirrel Hill.

Police Chief Scott Schubert said Pittsburgh would have the ability to do daily patrols with its own officers.

“Probably one of the biggest things is the high visibility of the horse, no matter where you're at,” he said. “People can see it, and the interaction we have between the officer and those out in public is something you can't put a value on.”

Hissrich said police could have horses patrol in troubled neighborhoods like Northview Heights and East Hills and be available during times of high foot traffic Downtown.

He said numerous police officers suggested reinstituting mounted patrols. That, combined with public complaints that officers aren't visible while on patrol, persuaded him to seek council's support.

“I heard a lot of complaints from the public that you don't see the patrol officer, or the officer walking the beat,” he said. “You put that officer on a 1,000-pound horse and you're not going to miss that officer.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.