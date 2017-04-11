Pittsburgh, Allegheny County honor teen with 'Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are issuing proclamations Tuesday to honor Caileigh Lynn McDowell, a teen whose life was cut short by Crohn's disease a year ago.

She was 17, lived in Forest Hills and attended Woodland Hills High School, where she was a cheerleader. Tuesday would have been her 19th birthday.

Both the city an county issued proclamations declaring Tuesday “Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day.”

“From day one, Caileigh wanted to bring positivity and goodness to the world,” said her aunt Lynn Banaszak, who works as executive director of the Disruptive Health Technology Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. “As Caileigh grew up, her sweetness and goodness turned into a passion for people. She wanted good things and equality for all people.”

Caileigh had a passion for advocacy and policymaking, and she loved unifying people, encouraging others, standing up for justice, sharing a smile and spreading kindness.

“Most kids do not care about politics,” she once wrote to former President Barack Obama at age 11 while a student at Edgewood Elementary School. “I do. I've realized that I can be anything that I want to be. You have helped me realize that.”

Caileigh died after an intestinal blockage led to her hospitalization in February 2016 at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“Caileigh's tragic, unexpected death has created a community movement to remember and honor her goodness,” said the county proclamation sponsored by Allegheny County Councilman Tom Baker. “She fought like a warrior, displaying courage, resilience and strength, enduring 7 surgeries and 42 days in the hospital.”

The Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation Scholarship is now awarded annually to a senior at Woodland Hills High School that exemplifies Caileigh's spirit of kindness, inclusion, equality and school pride. The Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation was established in memory of Caileigh. Its mission is to “transform political, social and economic systems and institutions to create a kinder, more equitable and just society for all.”

Caileigh had been accepted into several colleges and planned to study political science as an undergraduate and enter law school.

“The tragedy of her death last year continues to leave us stunned,” Banaszak said. “But we must turn that tragedy and that pain into purpose and continue the work of Caileigh's passions through her foundation. We are so honored and thankful that the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are recognizing Caileigh today, on her birthday, and proclaiming April 11 Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day.”