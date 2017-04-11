Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh, Allegheny County honor teen with 'Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day'
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
Caileigh L. McDowell
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Lynn Banaszak, 49, of Mt. Washington, holds a photo of her late niece, Caileigh McDowell, 17, of Woodland, as she listens from the front row of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak on Saturday, July 30, 2016. 'It was her dream to see Hillary Clinton become president since she was 8-years-old,' Banaszak said of her niece.
Submitted
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with (from left) Lori McDowell, the mother Caileigh McDowell, 17, Clinton supporter who passed away Saturday, April 2, 2016; Caileigh McDowell's brother, Christian; and her father, Christopher, on Wednesday, April 6, 2016.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Classmates of Caileigh McDowell release a lantern during a vigil at the Woodland Hills Wolverine football stadium in Forest Hills on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2016. McDowell, would have been 18 years old on Monday, but died of complications from Crohn's disease that was diagnosed after she was found to have an intestinal blockage. The discovery of the blockage led to her hospitalization at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Her family said she was hospitalized in the ICU for 42 days.

The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are issuing proclamations Tuesday to honor Caileigh Lynn McDowell, a teen whose life was cut short by Crohn's disease a year ago.

She was 17, lived in Forest Hills and attended Woodland Hills High School, where she was a cheerleader. Tuesday would have been her 19th birthday.

Both the city an county issued proclamations declaring Tuesday “Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day.”

“From day one, Caileigh wanted to bring positivity and goodness to the world,” said her aunt Lynn Banaszak, who works as executive director of the Disruptive Health Technology Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. “As Caileigh grew up, her sweetness and goodness turned into a passion for people. She wanted good things and equality for all people.”

Caileigh had a passion for advocacy and policymaking, and she loved unifying people, encouraging others, standing up for justice, sharing a smile and spreading kindness.

“Most kids do not care about politics,” she once wrote to former President Barack Obama at age 11 while a student at Edgewood Elementary School. “I do. I've realized that I can be anything that I want to be. You have helped me realize that.”

Caileigh died after an intestinal blockage led to her hospitalization in February 2016 at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“Caileigh's tragic, unexpected death has created a community movement to remember and honor her goodness,” said the county proclamation sponsored by Allegheny County Councilman Tom Baker. “She fought like a warrior, displaying courage, resilience and strength, enduring 7 surgeries and 42 days in the hospital.”

The Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation Scholarship is now awarded annually to a senior at Woodland Hills High School that exemplifies Caileigh's spirit of kindness, inclusion, equality and school pride. The Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation was established in memory of Caileigh. Its mission is to “transform political, social and economic systems and institutions to create a kinder, more equitable and just society for all.”

Caileigh had been accepted into several colleges and planned to study political science as an undergraduate and enter law school.

“The tragedy of her death last year continues to leave us stunned,” Banaszak said. “But we must turn that tragedy and that pain into purpose and continue the work of Caileigh's passions through her foundation. We are so honored and thankful that the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are recognizing Caileigh today, on her birthday, and proclaiming April 11 Caileigh Lynn McDowell Day.”

